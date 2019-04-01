‘Impossible Whopper’ Coming To Burger King

(104.3 WOMC) -- The home of the Whopper is getting a new look as the iconic burger will now have a beefless option.

Burger King will be adding the beefless 'Impossible Burger' to its menu, beginning with an initial launch at 59 restaurants in the St. Louis area.

As long as things go to plan, expect the rest of the chain restaurants to get the beef-like patty from Impossible Foods.

Going meatless provides health benefits. The Impossible Whopper has slightly fewer calories than the original, beef-based Whopper, and is very low in cholesterol and has zero trans fats.

The Impossible Whopper is supposed to taste just like Burger King’s regular Whopper. Unlike veggie burgers, Impossible burger patties are designed to mimic the look and texture of meat when cooked. The plant protein startup recently revealed a new recipe, designed to look and taste even more like meat. That version is being used in Burger King’s Impossible Whoppers.

These burger patties are already available at White Castle, and Red Robin will be getting them at the same time as the St. Louis debut for Burger King.