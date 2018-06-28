Dreamstime

This Photo Of The Toys R Us Giraffe In An Empty Store Will Make You Emotional

I was not ready to cry like this

June 28, 2018
Categories: 
Features

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) - Memories of racing down aisles and Christmas catalogs flowed as a photo of Geoffrey The Giraffe made the rounds on social media Wednesday night.

Geoffrey, the long-time mascot for Toys R Us, is shown in an empty store with a suitcase and dressed in vacation gear as the last of the retailer's 735 stores close in the United States by Friday.

The news hit hard for kids and parents of the Toys R Us era.

Goodbye, Geoffrey.

Tags: 
Toys R Us
Geoffrey The Giraffe
Close
Stores

