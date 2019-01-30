Police Place Elsa Under 'Arrest' Over Dangerous Cold Temperatures

(104.3 WOMC) -- Let her go! An Illinois police department has placed Elsa -- The Queen of Arendell from the Disney movie "Frozen" -- under arrest for bringing frigid cold temperatures to the Midwest.

The McLean Police Department shared the arrest on its Facebook page Tuesday, writing: "Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been cancelled ... Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice."

An officer even used pink handcuffs.

The cold may not bother Elsa, but it's definitely bothering everyone else.

A new record cold of seven below zero was set early Wednesday morning in Metro Detroit, breaking the record of four below set back in 1951. Another record could be set tonight when temperatures could drop to 10 below.

Metro Detroit temperatures right now are colder than Fairbanks, Alaska and the planet Mars. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday, with current wind chill readings more than 30 below.

Bundle up!