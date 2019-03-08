IHOP's Free Pancake Day Is Back!

(104.3 WOMC) -- IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day on March 12.

This year, the special day has been renamed as IHOP Free Pancake Day, so you know for sure that the pancakes are free.

Per usual, customers can get a free short stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes at any location nationwide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

IHOP is once again participating in "Flip It Forward" which encourages customers to donate to help children battling critical illnesses.

If customers feel inclined, they can use the $5 saved on a good deed for the day, as all participating locations will be donating funds received to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Anyone who donates at least $5 to the chain between now and March 12, will receive a coupon for $5 off any purchase of $10 or more at participating restaurants.

To date, IHOP has raised more than $30 million for charity partners since the National Pancake Day kicked off in 2006.

In 2018, IHOP raised $4 million while serving 3 million pancakes in one day. How impressive is that?

The goal for 2019 is to raise $4 million again this year.