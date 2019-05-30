IHOP Hints At A Name Change...Again

(104.3 WOMC) -- Another name change could be in the works at IHOP.

The International House of Pancakes tweeted, asking fans to guess what the "P" could be changed to.

Last year, the Internet had a lot to say about IHOb. Well, we heard you. Stay tuned for June 3. #IHOP pic.twitter.com/ycbk0rKAY8 — IHOP (@IHOP) May 28, 2019

People on social media started trolling the chain; Some even suggested this is IHOP's way of entering the presidential race.

Last year, the chain changed its name to IHOB to promote its new burger line.

The mystery will be solved on June 3.