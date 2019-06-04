IHOP Changing Its Name Over Burgers Again, But Not To IHOb This Time

(104.3 WOMC) -- This time last year, IHOP created a ton of buzz on social media by changing its name – temporarily – to IHOb to promote its burgers.

Now, the Glendale, California-based chain has taken to calling the newest editions to its burgers line-up “pancakes.”

The new steakburgers are made with black angus beef and are called the Big IHOP Pancake Burger, Garlic Butter Butter, and the Loaded Philly Burger.

.@TheRexlChxndler wanted us to stick to pancakes. Well, this one's for you, Chandler… pic.twitter.com/ALanNzGAJM — IHOP (@IHOP) June 3, 2019

IHOP, which stand for International House of Pancakes, is calling its new vocabulary do-si-do "a playful twist that again shows that it takes its burgers as seriously as it takes it pancakes."

The burger getting all the buzz as you can expect is the Pancake Burger that features steak burger patties, bacon, cheese, and a pancake that'll start at $6.99.

All three burgers are available at participating IHOP locations for a limited time so hurry and try them.