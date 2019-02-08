Icy Rain Creates 'Ghost Apples' In West Michigan [IMAGE]

(104.3 WOMC) -- Freezing rain created an unusual phenomenon in west Michigan: "ghost apples."

WOOD-TV reports Andrew Sietsema snapped photos of the hollow ice apples Wednesday night.

The glass-like orbs were created when the rain created solid icy shells around rotten apples in the Fruit Ridge area of Kent County, according to Sietsema.

Sietsema said when he was pruning the trees, many of the frozen apples fell entirely off, the TV station reported. However sometimes, the mush slipped out of the bottom of the ice casing, leading to a "ghost apple."

According to WOOD-TV, Sietsema said he's particularly fond of the Jonagold variety, "but we'll call these Jonaghosts."