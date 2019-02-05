Ice Storm Moves In: Messy Morning Commute Expected Around Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Southeast Michigan is about to freeze over just in time for Wednesday morning's commute.

Widespread freezing rain, with some sleet, is expected to move across the area Tuesday night and continue through the morning, leaving roadways and sidewalks slick and icy. Total ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch are expected.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southeast Michigan, in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters say the morning commute will be particularly hazardous. Slick travel conditions are expected, especially on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

"There will be very slippery travel, dangerous travel in some areas for sure overnight and into the morning hours," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

Freezing rain and sleet to overspread the region late tonight and persist into Wednesday Morning. #mix pic.twitter.com/bPqNbyhWFo — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 5, 2019

Here's a look at the forecast from the WWJ Weather Team:

Tuesday -- Clouds breaking for some sun this afternoon. A bit of sleet and freezing rain late. High 38. Low 25.

Wednesday -- Cloudy; rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a shower or thunderstorm around. High 36. Low 33.

Thursday -- Periods of rain; milder. High 48. Low 26.

Friday -- Cloudy and windy. High 30. Low 13.

Saturday -- Plenty of sunshine; chilly. High 27. Low 16.

Sunday -- Cloudy. High 31. Low 23.