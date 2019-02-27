Ice Cream That Helps You Sleep Is Actually A Real Thing

(104.3 WOMC) -- Ice cream that helps you sleep? Yes, please.

A new brand called Nightfood makes ice cream that apparently contains ingredients that can help you sleep.

There are eight flavors to choose from, including Cookies and Dream, Full Moon Vanilla, and After Dinner Mint Chip.

You can buy the ice cream online now. You’ll start seeing it on supermarket shelves in the next couple of months.