How To Watch The 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise

(WOMC) - If you can't make it to this year's Woodward Dream Cruise from home, or if you are out state, there's good news!

104.3 WOMC will be streaming event on our Facebook page from noon - 4 p.m. on August 18, 2018.

[Click here to watch it live]

The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day celebration of classic car culture that attracts over 1 million visitors, and more than 40,000 muscle cars, street rods, custom, collector and special interest vehicles.

This year's Dream Cruise will be on August 18, 2018.

Spectators and cruisers will travel will Metro Detroit, the birthplace of the American automobile, to demonstrate and participate in an event that celebrates an ongoing love affair with the automobile.