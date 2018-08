(104.3 WOMC) - 104.3 WOMC is pleased to announce that we will be carrying the entire University of Michigan vs Notre Dame game Saturday night (Sept. 1).

The game will kick off from Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. You can hear the LIVE play-by-play on 104.3 WOMC.

Notre Dame and Michigan resume a series Saturday that began in 1887 and was played annually from 2005 through 2014.