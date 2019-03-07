ZZ...King?

(104.3 WOMC) -- I always like hearing these kinds of rock & roll tales.

Billy Gibbons, guitar god, reveals how he came up the name ZZ Top for his band. That one always puzzled me a little, but they were so great, the puzzle lasted three seconds.

Gibbons lived in an apartment with the other two members of his band at the time. They were Lanier Grieg and Dan Mitchell. This was pre-Dusty and Frank.

“We had a little apartment, a little hangout room that was lined with those rainbow-colored blues posters you’d say nailed to the telephone poll, [listing] who was coming to town,” Gibbons told Ultimate Classic Rock.

We Detroiters had one better, those Grande Ballroom posters that lined the cool kids bedrooms. As Gibbons and band looked at the posters, he said, they realized “it was odd how many current names had initials – O.V. Wright, D.C. Bender (or MALONE here in Detroit!), and of course B.B. King – he was down on this end of the alphabet, then it was Z.Z. Hill.”

Gibbons thought, "Jeez, ZZ and King, that’s a good combo.’” He decided that was too close to “B.B. King.” He dreamt on....“‘King’ being at the top, I said, ‘Okay, so it’s gonna be ZZ Top, and that’s the way it is,” he said.

While I’m just wondering what ‘inspired’ that thought, what type of “show-prep” did he consume before reaching that moment, I’m just grateful it wasn’t strong enough for Gibbons to forget it and hour later.

I’m glad he remembered the name and the process. Cheers!