Hot Weather Dogs: Tips For Keeping Your Canine Cool

When the temperatures rise, you may be able to stay cool by sweating or drinking a nice glass of iced tea, but your dog isn't so lucky. Not only should your dog not drink tea — or any caffeinated beverage, for that matter — they also really don't have the ability to sweat very well. Dogs mostly cool themselves off by panting.

So, how can you help keep your pup comfortable and safe when the mercury starts to rise? Fret not, here are some tips that can help keep your pup cool through the dog days of summer: