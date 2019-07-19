Hot Enough For You? Metro Detroit Could See Record High Temps This Weekend

DETROIT - Will this weekend be for the history books? A heat wave could bring record high temperatures to metro Detroit heading into the weekend.

Meteorologists are predicting a high around 95 degrees Friday and 97 degrees on Saturday, but it's going to feel more like 105 to 110 degrees. All of southeast Michigan remains under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Saturday.

With temps this high, metro Detroit could see some new weather records. The maximum temperature for July 19 was 100 degrees set back in 1946. On July 20, the record temperature was 97 degrees set in 1977.

The average temperature for this time of year is right around 84 degrees.

SEE A FULL LIST OF COOLING CENTERS IN METRO DETROIT

Dangerous heat has set up across southeast Michigan. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect through tomorrow evening. For heat safety tips, visit: https://t.co/bq0YLKMDlE #miwx #nwsdtx pic.twitter.com/VCMYoe2JBm — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 19, 2019

The high temperatures combined with increasing humidity over the next couple days will yield heat indices between 100 and 110, peaking during the afternoon hours. Low temperatures will only fall into the mid to upper 70s each night, limiting the possible relief from the heat. In such conditions, heat illness is likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Here's a look at the forecast from the WWJ Weather Team:

Friday -- Partly sunny, very hot; a strong thunderstorm late this afternoon; extreme heat can be dangerous. High 95. Low 79.

Saturday -- Sunshine mixing with some clouds; very hot, humid, an afternoon shower or thunderstorm around. High 97. Low 75.

Sunday -- Mostly cloudy, a couple of showers and a thunderstorm; cooler. High 83. Low 62.

Monday -- Sun and some clouds; pleasant. High 78. Low 57.

Tuesday -- Mostly sunny; pleasant. High 79. Low 60.