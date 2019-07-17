Hot Dog Fans Can Spend The Night In the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile On Airbnb

(WOMC) -- A hot dog may not be considered a sandwich, but now it can be a home.

Oscar Mayer is opening the doors of its Wienermobile for the first time ever to give hot dog lovers a chance to book an overnight stay in the 27-foot hot dog on wheels through Airbnb.

This summer guests can call the Wienermobile home for the ultimate camp-out from Aug. 1 to 4 in the Fulton Market neighborhood of Chicago.

Oscar Mayer has put its Weinermobile on @Airbnb for $136 a night https://t.co/BiS40BnFID pic.twitter.com/fCpRK4Zmaz — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 17, 2019

According to the listing, which went live for bookings on National Hot Dog Day, the camper/RV has one bed, one bath and can sleep two guests.

The Wienermobile will also be decked out with a mini fridge stocked with Chicago-style hot dogs, a roller grill that you can take home with you as a gift (score!), and an outdoor space so that you can grill and chill while you're there. Plus, for your viewing pleasure, there will be a Wienermobile-inspired art piece by local artist Laura Kiro, and other funky touches.

Starting July 24, fans can request to book a one-night-only stay, which costs $136 per night. Reservations will be rolled out over the course of the day and not released all at once. So, you'll need to keep your eye on the page throughout the day for your best shot at living out your dream.

Additional rules include: "Must love Oscar Mayer hot dogs, obviously. No mustard and definitely no ketchup on the furniture (but plenty on your dogs as you please)."

"Guests must be over the age of 12. Maximum of two guests for the overnight stay, and no gatherings of more than six people at the Wienermobile.

All Oscar Mayer and Airbnb ask of guests, "Be your best, not wurst, self" when enjoying a stay.