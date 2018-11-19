Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner

(104.3 WOMC) -- Hot Cheetos lovers can now incorporate their favorite snack into their Thanksgiving dinner.



Reynolds Kitchens posted a "Hot Turkey in an Oven Bag" recipe on their website, featuring a roasted turkey with a spicy cheese puff coating.



The recipe instructs chefs to crush "hot puffed cheese sticks," spread it all over their holiday bird using butter or oil, wrap it in a Reynolds oven bag and pop it in the oven.



The kitchen products company is known for their Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil and Hefty trash bags.



They also listed ranch-flavored and onion-flavored turkey recipes for people who prefer a different taste with their turkey.