HopCat's Crack Fries Get New Name

(104.3 WOMC) -- HopCat announced Monday the new name of its award-winning "Crack Fries."

Representatives at BarFly Ventures, who owns HopCat, announced that those famous fries will now be called -- "Cosmik Fries."

The signature look and taste of the fries will still remain the same.

According to MLive, the new name for the fries was inspired by a Frank Zappa song. Mark Sellers, the owner and founder of HopCat, said the song "Cosmik Debris" by Zappa inspired the new name.

"When you hear the name 'Cosmik,' on the surface, you think outer space, and that's not what we're doing with this," Sellers said in an interview with MLive.

"It's more of a reference to that 'Cosmik Debris' song... It's an anti-drug song. Zappa never did any drugs, even though he was a weird guy with crazy music... We thought it kind of works."

The name change first was announced in early December.

In a blog post on the restaurant’s website, BarFly Ventures said the name change was parts of its “vision for creating an inclusive company that supports our communities and best serves our guests.” That vision is not compatible with the continued use of the Crack Fries name, the post said.

The name was selected over 11 years ago as a reference to the “addictive quality” of the fries and the cracked pepper seasoning on them.

In the blog post, BarFly Ventures CEO Mark Gray said the name was selected without consideration for those the drug negatively affected and that was wrong.

“The crack epidemic and the lasting impact on those it affects is not funny and never was,” the post said.

Cosmik Fries are the same as the previously named Crack Fries, which had been listed in Food Network Magazine’s top 10 French fries in the country.