HopCat To Change Name Of Crack Fries Because Drug Connection 'Is Not Funny'

(104.3 WOMC) -- After 11 years in business, HopCat has decided to change the name of their popular 'Crack Fries,' because 'drug addiction is not a joke.'

The owners of HopCat announced Monday they're renaming Crack Fries as something else. They're not revealing the new name, though they did say, "Rest assured, the recipe and ingredients are not changing, only the name."

The company added in a release, "Our vision for creating an inclusive company that supports our communities, shows love for our team and best serves our guests is not compatible with the continued use of the Crack Fries name.

We chose the name more than 11 years ago as a reference to the addictive quality of the fries and their cracked pepper seasoning, without consideration for those the drug negatively affected. We were wrong.

The crack epidemic and the lasting impact on those it affects is not funny and never was."

The company announced the change will not happen overnight. Menus will be reprinted in mid-January, and online menus, training documents and promotions, will come later.

"We are grateful for the support we’ve received over the years and your love of our fries. While we know it will take time to get used to this change, we are confident in our decision. It is not only the right thing to do, it reflects who we are."