'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Black Panther' and Every Best Picture Nominee Mocked in Oscars Honest Trailer

By: Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) -- This weekend brings the 91st Academy Awards to honor achievements in filmmaking from the previous year. Therefore it only makes sense that the Best Picture nominees get knocked down a few pegs beforehand thanks to the YouTube channel ScreenJunkies.

The Oscars 2019 Honest Trailer lines up all eight of the movies up for this year’s top prize in film and fires off some quick jabs at them.

For the trademark “Starring…” section, ScreenJunkies listed some notable Oscar snubs: from the Mr. Rogers documentary "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?" to Toni Collette from "Hereditary."

Video of Honest Trailers - The Oscars (2019)

"The Favourite" and "Roma" lead the pack with 10 Academy Award nominations.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards will air live Feb. 24 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.