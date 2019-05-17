You Can Buy A Home In Sicily For $2

(104.3 WOMC) -- Imagine relaxing on the patio of a historic home in Sicily, sipping a cappuccino while watching the sun set behind the romantic Italian landscape. That dream could be a reality -- for as little as two bucks.

The Sicilian Municipality of Mussomeli is selling homes for as low as $2 each in an effort to repopulate the area with a diverse group of residents.

However, there are additional fees and taxes that bring the cost of each home to somewhere between $2,700 and $4,500. Still a good deal, but there's also a catch: Buyers must agree to renovate the homes within three years.

The cost of renovations would vary per home. Many of them don't have air conditioning or electricity; some don't even have plumbing.

Take a look at the homes and get more information here.