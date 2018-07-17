High-Heeled Crocs are a thing now

(WOMC) - There are few shoes that are more iconic than Crocs.

Despite your opinions on their appearance, however, you can't deny that they're comfortable AF.

Crocs recently stepped up their fashion game by unveiling a new high-heel version of its iconic clogs!

these crocs high heels are -- pic.twitter.com/iIKWUjkVFa — finn (@uglyfinnn) July 15, 2018

Style and comfort? You really can have it all.

The new shoe comes in three different colors: platinum on platinum, black on black, and orchid on platinum. All of that style will cost you a cool $225 on Amazon.