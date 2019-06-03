Hidden Valley Ranch Makes Clothes Now

Fans of ranch dressing will have new ways to dip into their favorite condiment this summer.

Hidden Valley has launched a new line of ranch-themed gear that will make sure your warm weather days are stylishly smooth and tangy.

The collection includes a giant pool float in the shape of their classic bottle, a 30x60 beach towel, water bottle and a beach tote with which to carry all you necessitates for the perfect afternoon in the sun.

Score the hottest summer look with our new Ranch merch, available now! #HVRlove --☀️ Click to shop! — Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) May 21, 2019

"Float with flavor on top of Hidden Valley’s ranch bottle pool float while dressing the part in his and hers Hidden Valley swimwear," a Hidden Valley rep said in a statement. "Once you’re out of the pool (or lake, or ocean – because HVR pairs with any occasion!), wrap yourself in ranch with a fuzzy beach towel.”

And whether or not your beach body is ready, Hidden Valley’s got you covered because the line also features swimwear.

For the ladies, there’s a green one piece bathing suit with the words “I put ranch on my ranch” written across the front, while guys can soak up the sun in boardshorts with animated images of pizza and HVR bottles.

Now if all this talk of ranch dressing has got you hungry, the brand did offer up a suggestion for making sure you enjoy the creamy white sauce while soaking up the sun.

“Don’t forget your Hidden Valley water bottle – because we all know that the most passionate fans will use it to carry their extra supply of ranch.”

Truer words have never been spoken!