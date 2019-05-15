Hershey's Redesigns Its Chocolate Bar For The First Time In Over 100 Years

(104.3 WOMC) -- For the first time in 125 years, Hershey’s is giving its famous chocolate bars a new look!

The beloved candy will no longer just have the brand’s name stamped on every bar. Instead, chocolate lovers will find a unique emoji engraved in each square.

The company revealed The Hershey’s Emoji Bar on social media, sharing a photo of the snack, which shows the heart-eye, laughing and fist emojis carved into the piece of chocolate.

“You ❤️ emojis. Now you can -- them! They taste like really delicious chocolate. The new Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar, coming this summer ------!” the post reads.

The limited edition bars — with six different emoji packing designs — are expected to hit store shelves this summer and be available up to back-to-school time, while supplies last.

“Our classic Hershey’s bars were made to be shared with others,” Hershey’s senior manager Kriston Ohm said in a news release. “By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new.”

The chocolate emojis, which were hand-picked by parents and children, are designed to “spark a conversation,” the company said. Some of those emojis include the fist pump, laughing, heart eyes and smiley face.