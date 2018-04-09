Here's Why It's A Big Deal Brandon Flowers Is Inducting The Cars into the Rock Hall of Fame

With the Rock Hall Inductions quickly approaching, we've been anxiously awaiting updates about performers and inductors. From rumors about Howard Stern inducting Bon Jovi to Ann Wilson's interview slip about inducting the Moody Blues, we've been getting small glimpses of what's to come.

Let us tell you: It was well worth the wait.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers will be bringing his iconic voice to Cleveland to induct The Cars. If you're not familiar with Flowers or his band, that's okay. We are here to help.

Here are some things about him to help you understand why it's a big fricken' deal:

David Bowie once watched a Killers show in New York and told Flowers afterwards that he "felt like he just saw the history of rock & roll"

Over the span of a decade, The Killers released four consecutive chart-topping albums and sold more than 25 million albums worldwide

Flowers wrote the lyrics to "All These Things That I’ve Done" -- its popular line being “I got soul, but I’m not a soldier” -- and the song is on the list of the "100 Greatest Songs of All Time” by The Daily Telegraph

The song also earned one of the band’s seven Grammy nominations

The Killers opened for U2 on a European tour in 2005

on a European tour in 2005 Flowers has performed with many artists including Bruce Springsteen

He lists The Cars, David Bowie, U2, The Beatles and Morrissey among his musical influences

and among his musical influences After members of The Killers wanted a break from touring, Flowers went on to do some solo projects ... he succeeded greatly

His solo album Flamingo was released worldwide and charted in the top ten albums in ten countries

His second solo album, The Desired Effect, debuted at number one on the UK charts, making it his second consecutive solo number one album

During an interview with Rolling Stone, he stated that Steely Dan was one of the worst band names ever -- which is funny because his first band's name was Blush Response

was one of the worst band names ever -- which is funny because his first band's name was Blush Response Aside from his musical talent, Flowers has won many awards for his appearance including NME's Best Dressed in '05, GQ's Most Stylish Man in '08, and was named one of The 50 Most Stylish Musicians of the Last 50 Years by Esquire in '11

Check out some more of his work below!

