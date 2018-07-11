Someone Has Figure Out Which Brand Has The Best Chip-To-Air Ratio

(WOMC) - It's happened to all of us: You open up a bag of chips, only to be greeted by a huge pocket of air and a few chips tumbling at the bottom.

Well, cry no more, because someone finally found out which bags of chips have the best and worst chip-to-air ratio.

Here they are!

Kitchen Cabinet Kings Via kitchencabinetkings.com

The results are detailed in a beautiful infographic produced by Kitchen Cabinet Kings. They also map out which brands give you the best bang for your buck.

The top three bags filled with the most chips? Fritos, Pringles, and Tostitos.

The *least* filled bags? Cheetos, Ruffles, and Pita Chips.

Kitchen Cabinet Kings came up with those numbers by using the water displacement method, in which the bags or cans were submerged in water to calculate the total space in the containers.

The company then calculated the volume taken up by the foods in the containers themselves, and subtracted it from the first number, to land at their final "air per bag" percentage. You can read more about their methodology here.

According to the report, the air isn't completely useless — it's actually nitrogen, a safe gas that preserves the product's freshness and protects it from all the handling it goes through during shipping.

