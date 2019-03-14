Here's Where You Can Get Freebies And Deals For Pi Day
3-14 is Pi Day and there are definitely freebies and deals to be had!
March 14, 2019
Get ready to get some food deals because today, March 14, is Pi Day! Of course, it really has nothing to do with food--it's actually the annual celebration of the mathematical constant Pi, which you may remember from math class, is a really long number that’s rounded to 3.14.
However, who are we not to take advantage of being able to celebrate with food...especially great deals on food?!?!
According to Food & Wine, here are some of the restaurants taking part in today's celebration with freebies and deals on pizza and pies. As always, it's at participating locations and while supplies last.
- BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Score a mini one-topping pizza for just $3.14 when you dine in today.
- Blaze Pizza - Download their app to get a pizza for $3.14 today, but you have to order in person to get the Pi Day deal.
- Bojangles' - Pick up three Sweet Potato Pies today for … you guessed it, $3.14
- Boston Market - Buy one chicken pot pie and a drink and get a pot pie for free today, just be sure to bring in this coupon.
- California Pizza Kitchen - CPK is serving up slices of its Key Lime Pie today for just … wait for it … $3.14.
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen - They’re running a “pie one, get one” deal for Pi Day, if you buy one chicken pot pie, you get a second one to bring home and bake later.
- Cici's - Buy one adult buffet meal and a large drink and get another adult buffet meal for $3.14 with this coupon.
- Hungry Howie's - Carryout customers who buy any Howie Bread can get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 today with the promo code 19PI, at participating locations.
- Marie Callender's - Come in and they’ll give you a free slice of pie when you order one adult entree today, as long as you have this coupon.
- Stop & Shop - An eight-inch pie is just $3.14 - as you probably suspected - and you get your choice of pumpkin, apple, or Dutch apple.