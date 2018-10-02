Jennifer Barrow | Dreamstime.com

Here's The Most Popular Candy From The Year You Were Born

October 2, 2018
Categories: 
Features

(104.3 WOMC) - Forget about all the candy you're going to eat around Halloween for a minute and think about something just as important the candy people were eating at Halloween a few decades ago.

The website Delish.com put together a list of the most popular candy for the year you were born. Well, assuming you were born after 1980.

Anyway, here's the candy that had the biggest jump in sales the year you were born:

1980's 

Big League Chew '80

Jelly Belly jelly beans '81

Reese's Pieces, thanks to "E.T." '82

Albanese candy gummy worms '83 

Skittles '84

Sour Patch Kids '85 

Cella's chocolate-covered cherries '86

Air Heads '87 

Push Pops '88

Hershey's Symphony bars '89

1990's 

Hershey's bars '90

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups '91

Dove chocolate bars '92,

Hershey's Cookies and Cream bars '93,

War Heads '94.

Starburst jelly beans '95 

gummy candy '96

Surge soda (why was this eligible?) '97

Baby Bottle Pop '98 

Jolly Rancher lollipops '99 

See the full list HERE

Tags: 
Halloween Candy
Decade

