Here's How to Help Victims of Hurricane Michael

(104.3 WOMC) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, you may be looking for ways to help the victims of the catastrophic storm.

Here are some of the ways they can help.

The Red Cross is encouraging people to give blood. You can make an appointment, through the donor app or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

The Salvation Army and Global Giving are accepting donations for victims of the storm as well.

People aren't the only ones in need.

The Humane Society is helping animals who may have been left behind when families evacuated the storm zone. If you can help to foster an animal, check out their website.

Make sure you are dealing with a reputable organization and do your homework in advance to making any donations.