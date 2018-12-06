Here's How To Get Hugh Jackman Presale Tickets For His Little Caesars Arena Show

(104.3 WOMC) -- Hugh Jackman recently announced details of a solo headline US arena tour.

The actor and singer is playing at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, June 24.

Entitled 'The Man. The Music. The Show.', it'll see him perform tracks from The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables as well as covers of classic songs.

Fans can expect to hear music from the record breaking The Greatest Showman soundtrack which includes "The Greatest Show," "Come Alive" and "The Other Side."

Click here to access the Hugh Jackman ticket presale. Use password: THESHOW

Then you'll be taken through to select your preferred ticket or be given seats at random.

The presale is only available until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7.