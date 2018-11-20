Here's The Best Time To Travel This Thanksgiving

(104.3 WOMC) -- Hitting the road for Thanksgiving? So are 54.3 million Americans according to AAA. So if you're looking to beat the rush, here are the best times to go.

Detroit

Worst Day For Travel: Tuesday

Worst Time For Travel:

5:30 – 7:30 PM

Worst Hotspot: US-23 N, exit 35 to 49

Delay: up to twice-and-a-half as long as usual

If you live in one of the major cities, transport analysts at INRIX say the worst congestion will be on Tuesday afternoon and evening, with delays that can be two to three times worse than normal. Instead, opt to leave on Turkey Day itself.

Sunday will be a nightmare as most people wait until the last minute to head back home. Black Friday is your best bet for a smooth return as well as Saturday.

Don't think flying will save you from delays as more than 4 million will be taking to the skies. Security lines plus traffic at the airports will add to your travel headaches, so leave extra time.

Don't worry, though! In the end, all that wine, pie, and stuffing will be worth it. Of course, it will taste a little yummier warm, so try not to be late.

For a full list of Worst Travel Times To America's Busiest Airports, click here.