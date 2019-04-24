Here’s Everything Coming And Going On Netflix In May
(104.3 WOMC) -- New originals from TV comedy veterans Amy Poehler and Christina Applegate are among the additions to Netflix in May.
Poehler re-teams with several SNL alums, including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch, in the film Wine Country, available May 10. Applegate stars in a dark comedy series for the streaming service, Dead to Me, set for May 3.
Familiar feature films arriving include Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, a pair of Austin Powers and all three Matrix movies. Anyone in the mood for a James Bond or Jaws fix should act before the end of April, as several from those series will be leaving.
All titles and dates are subject to change.
Arriving in May
May 1
Knock Down The House — NETFLIX FILM
Munafik 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Angels & Demons
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Casper
Chasing Liberty
Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dumb and Dumber
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Gosford Park
Gremlins
Hairspray (1988)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Her Only Choice
Hoosiers
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Just Friends
Revolutionary Road
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
Scarface
Scream
Snowpiercer
Taking Lives
The Da Vinci Code
The Dark Crystal (1982)
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
To Rome With Love
Wedding Crashers
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Zombieland
May 2
Colony: Season 3
Olympus Has Fallen
May 3
A Pesar De Todo — NETFLIX FILM
All In My Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM
Cupcake & Dino - General Services: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dead to Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — NETFLIX FILM
Flinch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM
Mr. Mom
Supernatural: Season 14
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tuca & Bertie — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Undercover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 4
Like Arrows
May 6
Abyss — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 7
The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
Queen of the South: Season 3
May 8
Lucifer: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 9
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Insidious
May 10
Dry Martina — NETFLIX FILM
Easy: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gente que viene y bah — NETFLIX FILM
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jailbirds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pose: Season 1
ReMastered: The Lion’s Share — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shéhérazade — NETFLIX FILM
The Society — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wine Country — NETFLIX FILM
May 12
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 13
Malibu Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 14
revisions — NETFLIX ANIME
Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Weed the People
May 15
Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
May 16
Good Sam — NETFLIX FILM
Take Me Home Tonight
May 17
1994: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chip & Potato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
It’s Bruno — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maria — NETFLIX FILM
Morir para contar — NETFLIX FILM
Nailed It!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
See You Yesterday — NETFLIX FILM
The Rain: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Well Intended Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 18
The Blackcoat’s Daughter
May 20
Prince of Peoria: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2
May 21
Arrow: Season 7
Moonlight
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 22
A Tale of Two Kitchens — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Night in Spring — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Flash: Season 5
May 23
Riverdale: Season 3
Slasher: Solstice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 24
After Maria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Alta Mar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joy — NETFLIX FILM
Rim of the World — NETFLIX FILM
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Perfection — NETFLIX FILM
WHAT / IF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 27
Historical Roasts — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outlander: Seasons 1-2
May 28
Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
May 30
Chopsticks — NETFLIX FILM
My Week with Marilyn
Svaha: The Sixth Finger — NETFLIX FILM
The One I Love
May 31
Always Be My Maybe — NETFLIX FILM
Bad Blood: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Black Spot: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killer Ratings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When They See Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming at Some Point in May
Charmed (2018): Season 1
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4
The Mechanism: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Supergirl: Season 4
Podcasts
Human Algorithm
I’m Obsessed with This
The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends
You Can’t Make This Up
Last Call
Leaving May 1
8 Mile
Chocolat
Cold Justice: Collection 3
Dances with Wolves
Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Dr. No
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
For Your Eyes Only
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Russia with Love
Godzilla
GoldenEye
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Licence to Kill
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Sixteen Candles
Sliding Doors
Somm
Somm: Into the Bottle
The Birdcage
The Dirty Dozen
The English Patient
The Lovely Bones
The Notebook
The Other Boleyn Girl
Tomorrow Never Dies
Watchmen
Leaving May 11
Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5
Leaving May 15
Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1
Leaving May 19
Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia
Leaving May 22
The Boss Baby
Leaving May 24
Southpaw
Leaving May 31
I Know What You Did Last Summer
West Side Story (1961)