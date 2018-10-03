Here Are Some Of The 70 New Emojis Apple Is Bringing To The iPhone

(104.3 WOMC) - Since human language is dying out and many of us have resorted to only writing in emojis, phone manufacturers have to keep creating more and more characters so people can properly communicate with each other.

In their latest update for the iPhone operating system, released to beta testers on Tuesday, Apple has added 70 new emojis with iOS 12.1.

If you've been waiting for raccoons, llamas, bagels, salt, mosquitos, and Frisbees to express yourself, your chance will be coming soon.

Here's every emoji that's new in iOS 12.1 pic.twitter.com/rwHTAJiqB1 — Jeremy Burge -- (@jeremyburge) October 2, 2018

Also to be added to the update, although not confirmed by the smartphone giant, a software patch to fix a charging issue reported by several iPhone XS owners.