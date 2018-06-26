Heather Locklear Hospitalized Following a Possible Overdose Hours After Release from Jail

Heather Locklear was hospitalized just hours after she was released from jail following an alleged attack on a police officer and an EMT.

On June 24, Locklear was arrested in her home and booked for two counts of misdemeanor battery.

The 56-year-old was held in jail for less than two hours until her release on the following day with the understanding that she would voluntarily check herself in to a hospital for treatment.

People reports that the paramedics were called to Locklear’s house shortly after her release, to treat her for a possible overdose.

Locklear has yet to enter a plea for the charges against her from her incident with the police officer and the EMT and is set to appear in court in August.

In February, she was arrested under similar circumstances and charged with four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer. Authorities say she attacked four deputies called to her home because of a dispute with her boyfriend. She has pleaded not guilty in that case, which remains pending.