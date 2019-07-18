Get Paid $6,000 To Eat Junk Food For A Month

A health food company is offering people more than $6,000 to eat nothing but junk food for a month.

The company, named Feel, is having people eat a bunch of chips, doughnuts, bread, pasta and fries -- along with regular doses of their multivitamin.

They’ll check your nutrition levels at the beginning of the month, and then again at the end of the month, all with the hopes that their vitamins are working -- even though you’re eating like garbage.

If you're interested, you can apply here.

(The Sun)