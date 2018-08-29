Ben Birchhall/pool photo via AP, File

Harry and Meghan's wedding outfits to go on public display

August 29, 2018
Categories: 
Features

LONDON (AP) — The outfits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore at their wedding are to go on public display later this year at the ceremony's venue, Windsor Castle.

Royal fashion fans will be able to get a close look at the bride's silk Givenchy wedding dress and 16-foot (5-meter) veil, as well as the diamond-and-platinum tiara loaned to Meghan by Queen Elizabeth II.

There will also be a copy of the frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals regiment that Harry wore for the May 19 service, which was watched by millions around the world.

The exhibition "A Royal Wedding: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex" will be at Windsor Castle from Oct. 26 to Jan. 6, and at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 14 to Oct. 6, 2019.

Tags: 
royal wedding
Meghan Markle
prince harry

Recent Podcast Audio
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
Singer Deniece Williams speaks with Stephen & JoAnne about the musical legacy of Aretha Franklin WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gospel music Patriarch Marvin Winans remembers Aretha Franklin with Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
Reverend Jesse Jackson spends a few minutes with Stephen & JoAnne discussing the final moments of Aretha Franklin's Life. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Photographer Linda Solomon talks about Robert Redford WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes