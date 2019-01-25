Last Call: Hard Rock Cafe In Detroit Closing On Saturday

DETROIT - Hard Rock Cafe Detroit will be closing its doors for the final time on Saturday.

The restaurant opened near Campus Martius Park in 2003 and featured music memorabilia, including a gown worn by Diana Ross on the cover of her album "The Force Behind the Power." The restaurant chain says the memorabilia will be displayed at its other locations around the world.

Hard Rock International announced last November that it would be closing its Detroit restaurant because the lease was up.

The company has said it may open another location in the city in the future, if the right space can be found.