Happy World Emoji Day

July 17th is World Emoji Day! Deemed a "global celebration of emoji, this isn’t an actual – official – holiday. Still, you can expect the day to come and go with emoji events and product releases. World Emoji Day is actually the brainchild of Jeremy Burge, the London-based founder of Emojipedia, and it’s been around since 2014.

Speaking of emoji-brations – you can see what’s happening on World Emoji Day by browsing the #WorldEmojiDay hashtag on Twitter or Instagram. Keep up to date at WorldEmojiDay.com