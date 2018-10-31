Halloween food deals: here's where to find them
October 31, 2018
(104.3 WOMC) -- You're too old to go trick-or-treating. But don't let that stop you from going around today begging for free food and scoring some awesome deals!
Here are some of the best chains where you can get free or cheap food today
- Applebee’s - The self-proclaimed “eating good in the neighborhood” restaurant has been having a drink deal all month. Where have you been?? In honor of both Halloween–as well as the chain’s love of sickeningly sweet alcoholic beverages–it has been offering $1 zombie cocktails. Today is your last day.
- Krispy Kreme - If you just go to the beloved donut shop today in costume, you get a free donut. Why not.
- Chipotle - The Tex-Mex fast-casual restaurant that has been working tirelessly to get you to forget about its myriad health scares is having a “BOORITO” promo. If you go to a location in costume, you can get a burrito, bowl, salad, or tacos for just $4.
- Baskin-Robbins - Get any regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.50 on Wednesday at participating locations. Also this month, the chain’s lineup includes the Fang-Tastic Monster Cake, Flavor of the Month Trick Oreo Treat and seasonal flavors Pumpkin Pie, Caramel Praline Cheesecake and Banana Nut.
- Burger King - This isn’t a deal, but the fast-food chain is offering a special sandwich called the Nightmare King. It has fried chicken, grilled beef, bacon, cheese, and is housed in two green buns.
- Papa John's: The chain has several Halloween specials through Wednesday including a Jack-o'-Lantern pizza.
- 7-Eleven - This one requires more than just showing up in costume, so bear with me. If you download the 7Reward app you can get a two-for-one pizza deal. But you have to order it between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. today
- Quiznos - free tots, no costume required.
- IHOP - After failing to make everyone buy burgers, the pancake chain is trying to gin up more interest. Today, if you’re 12 or under, you can go to the restaurant and get a free “scary face pancake” between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
- Sonic - Get 50-cent corn dogs Wednesday at participating locations while supplies last.
- Starbucks - If unicorn Frappuccinos weren’t scary enough, now the coffee brand has a “Witch’s Brew” drink that is orange creme flavored and has weird decorations on it. Yummy. Supplies are limited so go quick.
- Cheesecake Factory - From Monday through Wednesday, place a $30 or more Cheesecake Factory delivery order through DoorDash and get a free slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with promo code TREATORTREAT.