Hall and Oates Recruit Train for New Song 'Philly Forget Me Not'

(104.3 WOMC) Hall and Oates aren't just touring with Train this summer—they're making music with them, too.

The two bands have united on a new song that pays homage to Hall & Oates' hometown heritage, "Philly Forget Me Not."

Related: Hall & Oates Announce Summer Tour with Train

"This song pretty much describes my feeling about Philly, my music home,” Daryl Hall said of the joint composition in a press statement.

"It will be cool to play a new song on this upcoming tour with Train,” chimed John Oates.

“We have all been Hall & Oates fans since we can remember so being on a record with them is a lifelong dream! Train couldn’t be more excited - listening to them and playing alongside them on tour each night is going to be incredible,” enthused Train's frontman, Pat Monahan.

Listen to "Philly Forget Me Not" below.