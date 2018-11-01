Half-Naked Woman Falls Through Restaurant Ceiling Twice

Imagine being the cook in this restaurant kitchen... He's doing his job when a half-naked woman falls through his ceiling.

That is exactly what happened in Tennessee where 26-year-old Harley C. Morton was arrested and booked on charges that included trespassing and disorderly conduct.

An employee of Cook Out called 911 when the bare buns of a woman were visible through the ceiling tiles.

According to police, the woman may have got into the ceiling through an air conditioning unit. While an officer was on the roof looking into things, she reportedly fell through the ceiling again. This time, she wound up on the floor.