Haagen-Dazs Announces New Boozy Ice Cream Line

Haagen-Dazs has new flavors coming this year to the US! Get ready to try liquor ice cream! Originally only available in Canada, Haagen-Dazs will be bringing the Spirit collection to the United States for the first time.

The pint flavors available will feature Irish cream, rum, bourbon, and stout as liquor options. For the people who chose to not consume dairy there will also be a non dairy flavor available, Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee!

Although the flavors feature alcoholic beverages, do not worry, these pints will contain less than .05% of alcohol. Look out for the flavors: Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches Cake, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, and Bourbon Praline Pecan. All of these will be available in April. In March, you will be able to try these at the Haagen-Dazs ice cream shops.

To locate the nearest shop, click here.