Ammentorp | Dreamstime.com

Why These Guys Decided To Have 'Best Friends' Photo Shoot

September 6, 2018
Categories: 
Features

Joshua Hill and Brandon Hampton are taking their bromance to the next level.

In a blog post on Love What Matters, these buds say they had a “best friends” photo shoot in Tennessee, after seeing their wife and girlfriend do the same.

The pair bought matching overalls and 6-packs of Bud Light to get ready for their close ups. They're making hearts, jumping around and just hanging out for the camera.

Brandon and Josh say they really showed their girlfriends how it’s done.

Tags: 
Photoshoot
Bromance
Joshua Hill
Brandon Hampton
Love What Matters
viral

Recent Podcast Audio
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
Singer Deniece Williams speaks with Stephen & JoAnne about the musical legacy of Aretha Franklin WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gospel music Patriarch Marvin Winans remembers Aretha Franklin with Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
Reverend Jesse Jackson spends a few minutes with Stephen & JoAnne discussing the final moments of Aretha Franklin's Life. WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes