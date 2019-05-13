Man Sends The Internet Crazy By Peeling Chicken Nuggets Before Eating Them

(104.3 WOMC) -- Is it alright to “peel” chicken nuggets before eating them? That’s the debate raging on Twitter after one user posted on May 3 a picture of what seem to be McDonald's chicken nuggets stripped of their crispy outer coating.

The photo, which includes an array of dipping sauces, the peeled breading, and some, um, naked chicken nuggets (sorry for the visual), has garnered 20 thousand shares and 9.6 thousand comments.

Comments ranged from people expressing their disgust at the chicken nuggets being “violated.”



'...me looking at that chicken being naked just don't sit right. I feel like I'm violating it,' wrote one.



Another felt peeling the nuggets was 'not the right behavior', while yet another termed the Twitter user’s 'blasphemy'.



'We're gonna need the police, the Sheriff, the FBI, US Marshalls, and Interpol for this one,” joked another. Some of the reactions were really hilarious.

Despite many saying the photo of the peeled nuggets was something they had never seen before, others said they regularly remove the skin from their chicken nuggets before eating them.

Several users even seemed relieved to find out that they weren't the only people to have peeled the skin off before.

'I thought I was the only one who did that,' one user said, while another added: 'Yooo... I thought I was the only one who does this, sauce and all!'