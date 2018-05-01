Guns N' Roses Billboards Tease The Return Of Izzy Stradlin & Steven Adler

Could this really be happening? What does it all mean? Are we even on the same planet anymore?

As genius as Guns N' Roses have been with their trolling teasers that they've been dangling out in front of fans, this one might take the cake.

Located in London, England, a billboard was erected of all five skulled members of the original Guns N' Roses lineup from their Appetite For Destruction days. The billboard also promotes the new website GNR.fm, which also features a subtle warning, "Destruction Is Coming."

Does this mean that both Steven Adler and Izzy Stradlin will finally complete the full Guns N' Roses reunion onstage? Because Adler has appeared behind the drums during the band's Not In This Lifetime tour a handful of times but never as a full-time member. Meanwhile, Stradlin was nowhere to be seen at all.

Check out the billboards below!