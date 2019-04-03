Guide To Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2019

DETROIT - Baseball returns to Detroit on Thursday, April 4 as the Tigers begin their 2019 campaign at Comerica Park.

Opening Day festivities at Comerica Park on Thursday are scheduled to begin 30 minutes prior to the 1:10 p.m. first pitch and fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy live music in select areas.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to the ballpark for Opening Day

Pregame Lineup:

Gates Open -- 10 a.m.

Homerun Happy Hour -- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Homerun Happy Hour is available exclusively on the Pepsi Porch including in the Miller Lite Pitcher’s Pub. Fans can enjoy $3 Pepsi and Aquafina products, $5 nacho, hotdog and burger baskets, MillerCoors products and specialty cocktails.

Detroit Tigers Leadoff Video -- enjoy a look at exciting highlights with a music track sure to fire you up for the game.

Introductions -- let’s meet the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals players, managers, coaches and staff.

Military Flyover -- Four A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron and part of the 127th Wing located at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

National Anthem -- in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Motown Records, Grammy Award nominated and original member of the Supremes, Mary Wilson.

Ceremonial First Pitch -- 1984 World Series Champion, Cy Young Award winner and World Series MVP, Guillermo “Willie” Hernandez.

Game ball -- will be delivered by Brigadier General John D. Slocum, the Commander, 127th Wing, Selfridge ANGB, Michigan.

How To Enter Comerica Park

Prior to entering Comerica Park, fans will be required to proceed through security screening, which includes the use of walk-through and hand-held metal detectors.

Below are two important reminders for fans entering Comerica Park during the 2019 season. Both policies are effective beginning on Opening Day.

Mobile ticketing becomes primary method of entry -- Tigers fans can enter the Comerica Park utilizing the easy-to-use Major League Baseball Ballpark App, which has emerged as the preeminent application for buying, selling or transferring baseball tickets across MLB. All PDF tickets, either printed or presented on a mobile phone, will no longer be accepted as a method of entry for Detroit Tigers games at Comerica Park. If fans do not have a smartphone or other accessible device to use for mobile entry, they can visit the Comerica Park Box Office and have tickets printed for them on the day of game. For more information, visit tigers.com/mobiletickets.

Updated Bag Policy -- All backpacks (except for single-compartment drawstring bags that do not exceed the MLB bag-size requirements of 16” x 16” x 8”) are prohibited from being brought into Comerica Park. Purses (including fashion backpack purses) diaper bags, and medical bags that have the appearance of backpacks will be allowed, provided they do not exceed the MLB requirements.

Opening Day Block Party

Along with the game, WWJ is hosting its annual Opening Day Block Party at Grand Circus Park starting at 10 a.m. The FREE event includes live music, interactive games for fans of all ages, food and merchandise. And if you don’t have a ticket to the game, you can hang out in the outdoor pub and watch the game on big screens.