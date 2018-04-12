Groundbreaking Scheduled For Scarlet’s Playground

(WOMC) A groundbreaking will be held Friday for the innovative Scarlet's Smile Playground, an inclusive play space named after the 5-year-old granddaughter of 104.3 WOMC morning host Stephen Clark.

Everyone is invited! Come by to meet Stephen and celebrate his mission to build a barrier-free playground for his granddaughter -- and all other local children with special needs. Stephen's granddaughter, who has a smile as big as her heart, suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

The ribbon cutting will at 10:30 a.m. near the soccer fields at Dodge Park #5 near the Commerce Township Community Library, 108 E. Commerce Road.

Scarlet’s Park will include a 16,000-square-foot barrier-free playground with a special rubberized surface to accommodate wheelchairs.

The equipment will include double-wide ramps for easy passage of wheelchairs, shaded play decks and tunnels, zip lines, swings, sensory play equipment, teeter-totters, merry-go-rounds, climbing structures, special slides that don’t create static electricity, a learning wall with Braille letters, an imagination table, and, per Scarlet’s request, a rocket ship and more!

To donate and learn more about Scarlet's Smile Foundation, click here.