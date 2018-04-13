Groundbreaking Held For Scarlet's Smile Barrier-Free Park In Commerce Twp

(WOMC) A groundbreaking was held Friday for the innovative Scarlet's Smile Playground, an inclusive play space named after the 5-year-old granddaughter of 104.3 WOMC morning host Stephen Clark.

JoAnne Purtan and others were on hand with Stephen to celebrate his mission to build a barrier-free playground for his granddaughter -- and all other local children with special needs. Stephen's granddaughter, who has a smile as big as her heart, suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Video of Groundbreaking for Scarlet&#039;s Smile Barrier-Free Park In Commerce Twp

Scarlet’s Park has been deeded property by Commerce Township in Dodge Park #5 in the shadows of the new Commerce Township Library.

It will include a 16,000-square-foot barrier-free playground with a special rubberized surface to accommodate wheelchairs.

The equipment will include double-wide ramps for easy passage of wheelchairs, shaded play decks and tunnels, zip lines, swings, sensory play equipment, teeter-totters, merry-go-rounds, climbing structures, special slides that don’t create static electricity, a learning wall with Braille letters, an imagination table, and, per Scarlet’s request, a rocket ship and more!

