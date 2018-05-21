Greta Van Fleet Prepares For Three Sold-Out Fillmore Detroit Concerts, Debut Album

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) -- Frankenmuth-based rock band Greta Van Fleet are gearing up for a momentous run of back-to-back-to-back sold-out shows at The Fillmore in downtown Detroit.

The throwback rock 'n' roll phenoms will be performing Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday with Dorothy.

The three-night stand comes with hype and attention as praise continues to rain down the young band, whose sound has most commonly been compared to Led Zeppelin.

“When we can come home and sell out three Fillmore (shows) and are told we could’ve done more — that’s a really humbling moment,” guitarist Jake Kiszka told the Detroit Free Press. “That’s when it really hits home. You go: 'Wow, we’ve got that many people supporting and curious about what’s going on musically and what we’re up to?' That’s another of many moments that have been very surreal.”

Greta Van Fleet -- 22-year-old twin brothers Josh Kiszka (vocals) and Jake, 19-year-old brother Sam Kiszka (bass) and 19-year-old drummer Danny Wagner -- has attracted a generation-spanning audience of old-school rock fans and young enthusiast, along with celebrity fans such as Robert Plant and Tom Hanks.

We're happy to announce the album has been @tomhanks approved. pic.twitter.com/Pw6JExAxJ8 — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) April 25, 2018

The group has even played major festivals such as Coachella, performed at Elton John's Oscars party as his handpicked entertainment and is gearing up for a run dates with Guns N' Roses in Europe.

#IG | Elton John introducing Greta Van Fleet at his annual Aids Foundation Oscar party pic.twitter.com/6CqO7zlYCn — Greta Van Fleet Updates (@GVFDaily) March 5, 2018

All of the attention has come despite the band not having a debut album, but that will change soon.

“We’re in the mixing process, so it’s going to be quite soon,” Jake told Loudwire in a new interview. “We’re wrapping it up, so we’re hoping to release that later this year. Absolutely, this year.”

The full-length work follows two EPs – the second a double – which were launched last year. The group's "Black Smoke Rising" EP hit No. 10 on the Hard Rock chart, while subsequent "From The Fires" CD topped the same survey. In addition, GVF won Best New Artist at the Loudwire Music Awards and swept three Detroit Music Awards earlier this month.

Jake offered a hint as to what fans could expect from the record when he said: “Each of us has his own set of influences, so that brings a great diversity to the music we make. Every one of our songs has its own unique complexities and we'd like for the full album to showcase that diversity, let people see what we can really do."