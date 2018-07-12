MUST WATCH: Adorable Grandpa Accidentally Films Himself Instead Of Proposal

(WOMC) - The best kind of reaction video is an accidental one.

According to KOB, John Hart was visiting the Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with his family when he met a young couple.

"He introduced me to his girlfriend and at that point I said, 'Wow, hey, this would be a great chance for you to propose to your girlfriend and put a big smile on her face,' and unbeknownst to me, that was the plan," said John Hart.

When they reached the peak, the future groom handed his phone to Hart to capture the proposal. Hart, a former Navy photographer, was confident he was up to the task.

As the big moment began, Hart started filming. However, it wasn't the couple he was capturing, but his own cute reaction to the proposal!

Video of Wholesome Grandpa Records Himself Instead of Marriage Proposal

"I thought I could handle this. Well unbeknownst to me, I'm taping myself," Hart said.

Based on his considerable off-camera laughter, the guy who popped the question didn't seem to mind.

Hart's glowing smile has captured hearts all over the internet. His selfie video has gone viral, with thousands of views on YouTube.

Probably best if Hart doesn't record the ceremony, though.