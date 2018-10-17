© Eli Blumenthal, USA TODAY

Google Street View Caught This Woman Cheating on Her Husband

October 17, 2018
(104.3 WOMC) -- Who knew that Google Street View was such a snitch because the Google service helped a man catch his cheating wife!

A Peruvian man has divorced his wife after discovering intimate photos of her with another man on Google Maps, Daily Mail UK reported.

The man was reportedly looking up directions to a popular bridge in Lima using Google Street View when he came across a still of a woman, whose face was blurred, sitting on a bench with a man’s head in her lap. The man figured out that the clothes the woman was wearing was the same as his wife’s.

The photos had been taken by a Google camera car at Puente de los Suspiros de Barranco [Bridge of Sighs of the Ravine>, in Lima in 2013.

The man later confronted his wife, and she admitted to having had an affair. Local reports suggest the couple has since divorced.

